Rotork p.l.c. (ROR) Receives GBX 207.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 207.21 ($2.52).
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 230 ($2.80) price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.41) price objective for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.28) price objective on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.92) price objective on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
In other Rotork p.l.c. news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £44,035.44 ($53,551.55).
Shares of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) opened at 265.10 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.30 billion. Rotork p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 150.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 267.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.85.
About Rotork p.l.c.
Rotork plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the design and manufacture of actuators, which are used for the automation of industrial valves, and flow control products. The Company operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears and Instruments. The Controls segment is engaged in the design, sale and manufacture of electric actuators.
