Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Has $14,686,000 Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 528,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,489 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $14,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $124,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 161.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) opened at 24.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.54. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm earned $318.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post $0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRX. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, Director John Schreiber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $145,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Inc and subsidiaries (collectively BPG) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership) is the entity through which BPG conducts its operations and owns its assets. BPG owns 100% of the common stock of BPG Subsidiary Inc (BPG Sub), which is the sole member of Brixmor OP GP LLC (the General Partner), the sole general partner of the Operating Partnership.

