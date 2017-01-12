Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Position Increased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 697.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 489,170 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $36,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 29.1% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 190.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 166.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) opened at 66.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.96. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $69.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company earned $3.10 billion during the quarter. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post $2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.59.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc is an off-price retailer of name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family. The Company and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores: Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. Ross is an off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with approximately 1,274 locations in over 34 states, the District of Columbia and Guam.

