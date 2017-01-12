Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank Of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Collins from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) opened at 90.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44. Rockwell Collins has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $96.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Collins will post $5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Collins news, SVP Nan Mattai sold 19,400 shares of Rockwell Collins stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $1,795,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,564.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COL. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 28.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 855,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after buying an additional 186,941 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 1.8% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 144,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 317.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Investments LTD boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 547,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,619,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

