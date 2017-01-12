Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Research Coverage Started at RBC Capital Markets

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rockwell Collins in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Rockwell Collins from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

Shares of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) opened at 90.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.44. Rockwell Collins has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $96.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Rockwell Collins’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Collins will post $5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Collins news, SVP Nan Mattai sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $1,795,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,564.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Collins by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,490,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,328,000 after buying an additional 241,884 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Rockwell Collins by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,359,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,387,000 after buying an additional 54,724 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rockwell Collins by 20.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,024,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,439,000 after buying an additional 1,171,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Rockwell Collins by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,376,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,767,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Rockwell Collins by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,641,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after buying an additional 129,576 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

