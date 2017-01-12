Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. Maintains Stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC)

Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 90.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation during the second quarter worth $125,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 18.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) traded up 0.42% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.01. 1,239,557 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average of $96.40. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company earned $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

In other Norfolk Souther Corporation news, VP James A. Hixon sold 35,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $3,387,236.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,708,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $197,925.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Souther Corporation Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. The Company operates approximately 20,000 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

