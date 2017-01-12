Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited accounts for about 2.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 37.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 14.0% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 14.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) traded down 0.85% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.99. 9,357,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business earned $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Monday, September 26th. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Bank of America Corporation set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. It has a global portfolio of approximately 1,000 molecules.

