Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $3,198,000 in Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. Newmont Mining Corporation makes up about 3.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation during the third quarter worth $153,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation during the third quarter worth $172,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation during the third quarter worth $207,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) traded down 0.451% on Thursday, reaching $34.215. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,793,420 shares. The firm’s market cap is $18.16 billion. Newmont Mining Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $46.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Newmont Mining Corporation had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Corporation will post $1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Newmont Mining Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Newmont Mining Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Bank of America Corporation raised Newmont Mining Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mackie raised Newmont Mining Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont Mining Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Vetr cut Newmont Mining Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.64 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont Mining Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

In other news, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 2,006 shares of Newmont Mining Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $75,285.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,890.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 1,500 shares of Newmont Mining Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $53,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation is a global mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana and Suriname. Its segments are North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

