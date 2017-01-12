Robert S. Charlton Sells 33,480 Shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY) Stock

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) insider Robert S. Charlton sold 33,480 shares of Sysco Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $1,863,831.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,321.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) opened at 55.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.54. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $57.07.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Sysco Corporation had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm earned $14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Sysco Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Sysco Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Sysco Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sysco Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price target on Sysco Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded Sysco Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Sysco Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sysco Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sysco Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Sysco Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco Corporation

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

