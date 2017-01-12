Riverstone Energy Ltd (RSE) Insider Purchases £87,309.96 in Stock

Riverstone Energy Ltd (LON:RSE) insider Pierre F. Lapeyre Jr. acquired 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,348 ($16.39) per share, for a total transaction of £87,309.96 ($106,177.75).

Riverstone Energy Ltd (LON:RSE) opened at 1346.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.31. Riverstone Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 719.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,348.08.

About Riverstone Energy

Riverstone Energy Limited (REL) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment Company. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in the global energy sector, with a particular focus on opportunities in the exploration, and production and midstream energy sub-sectors.

