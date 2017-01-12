Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 34,871 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 56.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,871 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 23.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,320,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,949,000 after buying an additional 3,344,171 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Mattel by 95.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,014,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,546,000 after buying an additional 1,961,777 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 2,326.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,600,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after buying an additional 1,534,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,549,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,908,000 after buying an additional 1,019,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,717,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.59. 3,172,398 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Mattel had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post $1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

In related news, Director Dominic Ng sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $277,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc manufactures and markets a range of toy products around the world. The Company’s segments are North America; International and American Girl. Its portfolio of brands and products are grouped into approximately four major brand categories, including Mattel Girls & Boys Brands, Fisher-Price Brands, American Girl Brands and Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands.

