Riverhead Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Equity Residential (EQR)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 304.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 680,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after buying an additional 99,054 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 79,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 223,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% in the second quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 189,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) traded up 1.26% during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.11. 2,286,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.35. Equity Residential has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm earned $606.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.10 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 167.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post $11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In other news, insider Alan W. George sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Santee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $188,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and management of apartment properties in various markets of the United States. The Company’s segments include Boston, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Southern California, Washington DC, Non-core – South Florida, Non-core – Denver, and Non-core – other.

