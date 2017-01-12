Riverhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,441 Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 754.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,091 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dick’s Sporting Goods were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,812 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 25.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 4.7% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,827 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 12.3% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 1,517.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,412 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) traded down 0.81% on Thursday, hitting $53.66. 1,584,251 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Dick’s Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm earned $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc will post $3.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.1513 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Dick’s Sporting Goods to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Off Wall Street began coverage on Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

In related news, EVP Lauren R. Hobart sold 24,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $1,403,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dick’s Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, as well as e-commerce Websites at www.DICKS.com, www.golfgalaxy.com, www.fieldandstreamshop.com and www.caliastudio.com.

