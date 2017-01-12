Riverhead Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Teradata Corporation (TDC)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) by 140.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata Corporation were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata Corporation by 14.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata Corporation by 17.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradata Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Teradata Corporation by 686.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradata Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) traded down 0.07% on Thursday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,743 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.16 and a beta of 1.36. Teradata Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $606 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.26 million. Teradata Corporation had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post $2.48 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America Corporation set a $32.00 price target on Teradata Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen and Company set a $29.00 price target on Teradata Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata Corporation in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

In other Teradata Corporation news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $273,799.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $327,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradata Corporation

Teradata Corporation (Teradata) is a provider of analytic data platforms, marketing and analytic applications, and related services. The Company’s analytic data platforms consist of software, hardware and related business consulting and support services for data warehousing, and big data analytics. It operates in two segments: data and analytics, and marketing applications.

