Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $843,000 Position in AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,930 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO Corporation were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,327,000 after buying an additional 90,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,809,000 after buying an additional 49,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,594,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,977,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation by 18.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,411,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,495,000 after buying an additional 221,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 1,247,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,785,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.65. 456,923 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.08. AGCO Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. AGCO Corporation had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. AGCO Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AGCO Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/riverhead-capital-management-llc-has-843000-position-in-agco-corporation-agco/1150597.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group lowered shares of AGCO Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of AGCO Corporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on shares of AGCO Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of AGCO Corporation in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $122,377.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO Corporation

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts around the world. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.