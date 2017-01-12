Rightmove Plc (RMV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($60.81) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RMV. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($52.90) price target on shares of Rightmove Plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays PLC reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($44.39) price target on shares of Rightmove Plc in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Shore Capital raised Rightmove Plc to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Investec reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,440 ($53.99) target price on shares of Rightmove Plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,194.38 ($51.01).

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) traded down 0.62% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4000.00. 121,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Rightmove Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,159.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,416.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,812.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,923.30. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.78 billion.

In other Rightmove Plc news, insider Nick McKittrick sold 4,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,749 ($45.59), for a total value of £163,193.97 ($198,460.38).

About Rightmove Plc

Rightmove plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a property portal. The Company’s principal business is the operation of the rightmove.co.uk Website. The Company’s Website and mobile platforms provide online property search. The Company’s segments include Agency, New Homes and Other.

