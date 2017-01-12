Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

“Despite mixed fosta Ph3 data in ITP, RIGL is on track to file an IND in 1Q17 based on its discussion with its regulatory consultant & no FDA objection to date. Key catalysts include: (1) FDA decision on acceptance of fosta NDA by ~May 2017, & (2) AdComm outcome (if NDA accepted) in ~Sept./Oct.”,” Jefferies Group’s analyst wrote.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $11.00 target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) traded up 2.98% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,442 shares. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The company’s market cap is $239.43 million.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm earned $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 255.84% and a negative return on equity of 86.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.2% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 94,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 36,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 37,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immuno-oncology. The Company’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials for immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP); a Phase II clinical trial for autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA), and a Phase II clinical trial for IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

