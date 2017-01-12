RICHEMONT(CIE FIN) SPON ADR EACH REPR 0.1 (CFRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

RICHEMONT(CIE FIN) SPON ADR EACH REPR 0.1 (NASDAQ:CFRUY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised RICHEMONT(CIE FIN) SPON ADR EACH REPR 0.1 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.
RICHEMON (NASDAQ:CFRUY) traded up 9.04% on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 95,157 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. RICHEMON has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.53.
