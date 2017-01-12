RICHEMONT(CIE FIN) SPON ADR EACH REPR 0.1 (CFRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

RICHEMONT(CIE FIN) SPON ADR EACH REPR 0.1 (NASDAQ:CFRUY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised RICHEMONT(CIE FIN) SPON ADR EACH REPR 0.1 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

RICHEMON (NASDAQ:CFRUY) traded up 9.04% on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 95,157 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. RICHEMON has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.53.

WARNING: This story was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/richemontcie-fin-spon-adr-each-repr-0-1-cfruy-stock-rating-upgraded-by-morgan-stanley/1149735.html.

Receive News & Ratings for RICHEMONT(CIE FIN) SPON ADR EACH REPR 0.1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RICHEMONT(CIE FIN) SPON ADR EACH REPR 0.1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.