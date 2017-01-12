Richard Robinson Sells 18,595 Shares of Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Stock

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) CEO Richard Robinson sold 18,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $870,431.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,356,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,917,232.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Richard Robinson sold 2,580 shares of Scholastic Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $122,163.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Richard Robinson sold 1,800 shares of Scholastic Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $86,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Richard Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Scholastic Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Richard Robinson sold 10,193 shares of Scholastic Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $489,264.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Richard Robinson sold 27,994 shares of Scholastic Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $1,331,114.70.

Shares of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) opened at 46.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.95. Scholastic Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $623.10 million for the quarter. Scholastic Corporation had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Scholastic Corporation will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Scholastic Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholastic Corporation by 9.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 436,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,180,000 after buying an additional 38,057 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholastic Corporation by 3.1% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholastic Corporation by 62.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic Corporation during the third quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic Corporation during the third quarter worth $252,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholastic Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Scholastic Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Scholastic Corporation Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation is a publisher and distributor of children’s books, a provider of print and digital instructional materials for pre-kindergarten (pre-K) to grade 12, and a producer of educational and entertaining children’s media. The Company operates through three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education and International.

