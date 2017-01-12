Richard H. Deily Sells 2,650 Shares of Argan, Inc. (AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) VP Richard H. Deily sold 2,650 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $190,826.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,826.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) opened at 70.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.00. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $75.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.42. Argan had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Analysts forecast that Argan, Inc. will post $4.06 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/richard-h-deily-sells-2650-shares-of-argan-inc-agx-stock/1149190.html.

AGX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Avondale Partners cut shares of Argan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiaries, Gemma Power Systems, LLC and affiliates (GPS), Atlantic Projects Company Limited (APC), Southern Maryland Cable, Inc (SMC) and The Roberts Company (Roberts). Through GPS and APC, the Company’s power industry services segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.