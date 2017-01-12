Rhumbline Advisers Has $4,431,000 Position in CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (CAA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAA) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of CalAtlantic Group worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in CalAtlantic Group during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,493,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,888,000 after buying an additional 178,427 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 600,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,093,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD bought a new stake in CalAtlantic Group during the second quarter worth about $55,287,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CalAtlantic Group during the second quarter worth about $277,000.

Shares of CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAA) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.85. 384,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. CalAtlantic Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.48.

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CalAtlantic Group had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business earned $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. CalAtlantic Group’s revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CalAtlantic Group, Inc. will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. CalAtlantic Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/rhumbline-advisers-has-4431000-position-in-calatlantic-group-inc-caa/1150137.html.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAtlantic Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. FBR & Co restated a “marketperform” rating on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CalAtlantic Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

About CalAtlantic Group

CalAtlantic Group, Inc, formerly Standard Pacific Corp., is a diversified builder of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s homebuilding segment operations include acquiring and developing land, and constructing and selling single-family attached and detached homes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAA).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAtlantic Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAtlantic Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.