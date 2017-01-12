Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,250 Shares of Lexmark International Inc. (LXK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lexmark International Inc. (NYSE:LXK) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Lexmark International worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Lexmark International by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,305,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after buying an additional 92,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lexmark International by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lexmark International by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 185,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lexmark International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lexmark International by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after buying an additional 29,232 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lexmark International Inc. (NYSE:LXK) remained flat at $40.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. Lexmark International Inc. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $40.50.

Lexmark International (NYSE:LXK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Lexmark International had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 17.62%. The business earned $844 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lexmark International Inc. will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Lexmark International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexmark International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Lexmark International Company Profile

Lexmark International, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of printing, imaging, device management, managed print services (MPS), document workflow, and business process and content management solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Imaging Solutions and Services (ISS) and Enterprise Software.

