Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROIC. FBR & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) traded up 0.58% on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. 432,539 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company earned $59.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post $0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/retail-opportunity-investments-corp-roic-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1150459.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is an integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership, management and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.