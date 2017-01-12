SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) – Analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2017 earnings estimates for SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the firm will earn $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.70. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for SunTrust Banks’ FY2018 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/research-analysts-offer-predictions-for-suntrust-banks-inc-s-fy2017-earnings-sti/1149675.html.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush started coverage on SunTrust Banks in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.26.

Shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) traded down 0.98% on Tuesday, reaching $55.48. 356,082 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. SunTrust Banks has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,558,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 13.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,105,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,654,000 after buying an additional 471,201 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 43.0% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 594,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,420,000 after buying an additional 178,795 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 63.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 247,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,178,000 after buying an additional 96,045 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Investments LTD raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 0.6% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 2,153,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,496,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aleem Gillani sold 8,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $393,959.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil T. Cheriyan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,736.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 28.89%.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. Through its principal subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, the Company offers a line of financial services for consumers and businesses, including deposit, credit, mortgage banking, and trust and investment services. The Company’s other subsidiaries provide asset and wealth management, securities brokerage, and capital market services.

