Regent Investment Management LLC Has $6,362,000 Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.3% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $122,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in Apple by 701.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.0% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $143,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded down 0.63% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,597,345 shares. The firm has a market cap of $634.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average of $108.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.47 and a one year high of $119.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business earned $46.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post $8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 33,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $3,677,193.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,609.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 43,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $5,036,498.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

