Reed’s (REED) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED) traded down 2.38% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. 17,474 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock’s market capitalization is $57.02 million.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company earned $12.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Reed’s will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/reeds-reed-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research/1150420.html.

In other Reed’s news, Chairman Christopher J. Reed purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,264,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,665.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,700.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,503,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reed’s stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Reed’s (NYSE:REED) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.56% of Reed’s worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and sells natural non-alcoholic carbonated soft drinks, Kombucha, candies and ice creams. The Company manufactures, licenses, markets and sells several product lines, such as Reed’s Ginger Brews; Virgil’s Root Beer, Cream Sodas, Dr. Better and Real Cola, including ZERO diet sodas; Culture Club Kombucha; China Colas; Reed’s Ginger candy and ice creams, and Sonoma Sparkler and other juice based products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reed’s (REED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.