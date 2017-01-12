Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) PT Set at GBX 8,600 by Societe Generale

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) received a GBX 8,600 ($104.58) target price from research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Monday, October 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 7,130 ($86.71) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($88.78) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc from GBX 8,300 ($100.94) to GBX 7,750 ($94.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,666.08 ($93.23).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) opened at 6810.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,737.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,153.66. The firm’s market cap is GBX 48.02 billion. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,839.08 and a 12-month high of GBX 7,786.00.

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 8,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,219 ($87.79) per share, with a total value of £646,750.21 ($786,513.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA, DvM and Food. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

