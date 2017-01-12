Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE: PFSI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/11/2017 – PennyMac Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/4/2017 – PennyMac Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/29/2016 – PennyMac Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2016 – PennyMac Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/20/2016 – PennyMac Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2016 – PennyMac Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2016 – PennyMac Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) traded down 2.553% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.225. The company had a trading volume of 120,474 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.378 and a beta of 0.56. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post $2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $81,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $186,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. It operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

