Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tarsus Group plc (TRS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tarsus Group plc (LON: TRS):

1/11/2017 – Tarsus Group plc had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 320 ($3.89) price target on the stock.

1/10/2017 – Tarsus Group plc had its price target raised by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 310 ($3.77) to GBX 350 ($4.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2017 – Tarsus Group plc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 375 ($4.56) price target on the stock.

1/5/2017 – Tarsus Group plc had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 310 ($3.77) to GBX 320 ($3.89). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

1/5/2017 – Tarsus Group plc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Investec. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.26) price target on the stock.

12/21/2016 – Tarsus Group plc had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 350 ($4.26) to GBX 375 ($4.56). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2016 – Tarsus Group plc had its price target raised by analysts at Investec from GBX 335 ($4.07) to GBX 350 ($4.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2016 – Tarsus Group plc had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.65) to GBX 310 ($3.77). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

12/5/2016 – Tarsus Group plc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 310 ($3.77) price target on the stock.

11/22/2016 – Tarsus Group plc was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 310 ($3.77) price target on the stock.

11/21/2016 – Tarsus Group plc had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.65) price target on the stock.

Shares of Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS) opened at 284.75 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 288.64 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 266.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.13. Tarsus Group plc has a one year low of GBX 217.00 and a one year high of GBX 289.62.

Tarsus Group plc operates as an integrated media company primarily engaged in exhibitions, but with associated conferences, publishing, education and Internet activities. The principal activity of the Company is the holding of investments. The Company operates through three segments: Europe, USA and Emerging Markets.

