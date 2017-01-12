Realty Income Corporation (O) Shares Sold by Emerald Acquisition Ltd.

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,078 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income Corporation were worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Realty Income Corporation by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,763,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,493,000 after buying an additional 480,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Realty Income Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,978,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,938,000 after buying an additional 213,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Realty Income Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,079,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in Realty Income Corporation by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 3,729,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,638,000 after buying an additional 126,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Realty Income Corporation by 71.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,993,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,341,000 after buying an additional 1,250,120 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) opened at 58.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.37. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company earned $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.57 million. Realty Income Corporation had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Realty Income Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Realty Income Corporation’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Realty Income Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Vetr upgraded Realty Income Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income Corporation from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. Its portfolio includes approximately 4,540 properties, of which over 4,519 are single-tenant properties, and the remaining are multi-tenant properties.

