Realty Income Corporation (O) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated their underperform rating on shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on O. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Vetr raised shares of Realty Income Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income Corporation from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.35.

Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) traded up 1.09% during trading on Monday, reaching $59.17. The company had a trading volume of 371,113 shares. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm earned $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.57 million. Realty Income Corporation had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Realty Income Corporation’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Realty Income Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Realty Income Corporation during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income Corporation by 1,745.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Realty Income Corporation during the second quarter worth about $202,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Corporation during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Corporation during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. Its portfolio includes approximately 4,540 properties, of which over 4,519 are single-tenant properties, and the remaining are multi-tenant properties.

