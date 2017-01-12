RealPage, Inc. (RP) Stake Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RealPage by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in RealPage by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in RealPage by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in RealPage by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 58,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) traded down 1.72% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,610 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 167.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. RealPage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company earned $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.07 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post $0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price target on RealPage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on RealPage in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 59,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $1,697,722.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,376,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,090,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $293,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc is a provider of on demand software and software-enabled solutions for the rental housing industry. The Company’s property management solutions enables owners and managers of single family and multifamily rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations.

