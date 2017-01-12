Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

RLGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) traded up 0.38% on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 797,430 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $37.33.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Realogy Holdings Corp. had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Realogy Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $120,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 413,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,993.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,159,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,719,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. by 20.1% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 317,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. by 24.2% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 295,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 57,628 shares during the last quarter.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

