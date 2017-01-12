RBC Capital Markets Lowers Intact Financial Co. (IFC) to Sector Perform

RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning. RBC Capital Markets currently has C$107.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$108.00.
Several other brokerages have also commented on IFC. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Intact Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$98.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$100.56.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) opened at 94.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.22. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $97.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66.
Intact Financial Company Profile
Intact Financial Corp is a Canada-based holding company, which provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance. The Company operates through P&C insurance operations segment. It offers car, home and business insurance products, including personal auto, personal property, commercial P&C and commercial auto.
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.