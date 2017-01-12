RBC Capital Markets Cuts Western Forest Products Inc (WEF) Price Target to C$2.25

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) had its target price lowered by RBC Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.40.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) opened at 1.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $719.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc is a softwood forest products company, operating in the coastal region of British Columbia. The Company’s businesses include the harvesting of timber, reforestation, forest management, the manufacturing and sale of lumber and wood chips, and the sale of logs. Its log and lumber products are sold in over 25 countries around the world.

