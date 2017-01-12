Raytheon Company (RTN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Vetr Inc.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a $164.50 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

RTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Raytheon Company from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raytheon Company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Raytheon Company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.76.

Shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) traded down 0.42% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,263 shares. Raytheon Company has a 12-month low of $115.73 and a 12-month high of $152.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Raytheon Company had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business earned $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Company will post $7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Raytheon Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Company (Raytheon), together with its subsidiaries, is a technology company. The Company develops technologically integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, such as sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence (C5I); mission support, and cybersecurity.

