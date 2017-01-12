Raytheon Company (RTN) Now Covered by RBC Capital Markets

Equities researchers at RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RTN. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Raytheon Company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Vetr downgraded shares of Raytheon Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.91 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Company from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.52.

Shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) opened at 146.25 on Thursday. Raytheon Company has a 52-week low of $115.73 and a 52-week high of $152.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average of $140.74. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Raytheon Company had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm earned $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Company will post $7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Raytheon Company’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Company during the second quarter worth $241,937,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Company by 105.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,474,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,652,000 after buying an additional 758,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Raytheon Company by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,101,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,041,000 after buying an additional 704,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Company by 8.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,865,000 after buying an additional 559,138 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Raytheon Company by 208.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 751,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,266,000 after buying an additional 507,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company (Raytheon), together with its subsidiaries, is a technology company. The Company develops technologically integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, such as sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence (C5I); mission support, and cybersecurity.

