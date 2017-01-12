Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) traded down 0.67% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.31. 33,383 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.79. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company earned $64.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank AG” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/ramco-gershenson-properties-trust-rpt-downgraded-by-deutsche-bank-ag/1149902.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 115.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $109,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 104.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an integrated real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and management of multi-anchored shopping centers primarily in approximately 10 metropolitan markets in the United States. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 70 shopping centers and an office building comprising approximately 15.3 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.