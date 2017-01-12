Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,870 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Quality Systems worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSII. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Quality Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in Quality Systems during the second quarter valued at $3,721,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quality Systems during the second quarter valued at $145,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quality Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quality Systems during the second quarter worth about $171,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) traded down 0.94% during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. 157,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Quality Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company’s market cap is $854.41 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.85 million. Quality Systems had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Quality Systems, Inc. will post $0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QSII. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quality Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Quality Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Quality Systems to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Quality Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Quality Systems in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc (QSI) primarily, through its NextGen Healthcare subsidiary, provides technology-based solutions and services to the ambulatory care market in the United States. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing software and services that automate certain aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records (EHR) for medical and dental practices.

