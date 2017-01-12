QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,208 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. ING Groep NV raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.0% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 242,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 622,727 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,359,000 after buying an additional 38,842 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 475,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,485,000 after buying an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,478,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $347,027,000 after buying an additional 1,061,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 91,729 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded down 0.05% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,316,279 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $71.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 24.22%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Sunday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Pacific Crest restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.34 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Derek K. Aberle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,288.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

