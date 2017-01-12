Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the brokerage will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm earned $199.50 million during the quarter. Five Below had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: "Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) Reduced by KeyCorp" was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/q4-2017-eps-estimates-for-five-below-inc-five-reduced-by-keycorp/1149759.html.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) traded down 0.40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.95. 182,605 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.03. Five Below has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Five Below by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Five Below by 3.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Five Below by 4.2% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. The Company’s product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

