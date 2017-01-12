Q4 2016 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI) Raised by Analyst

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a report issued on Monday. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.60 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$4.20 to C$4.10 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.21.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) opened at 4.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The company’s market capitalization is $3.97 billion.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc (Yamana) is a gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Chapada mine in Brazil, El Penon mine in Chile, Canadian Malartic mine in Canada (50% interest), Gualcamayo mine in Argentina, Mercedes mine in Mexico, Brio Gold Inc, and Corporate and other.

