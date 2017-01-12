Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Arctic Cat Inc. Decreased by Northcoast Research (ACAT)

Arctic Cat Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAT) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Arctic Cat in a note issued to investors on Monday. Northcoast Research analyst S. Woolf now expects that the brokerage will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Arctic Cat’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Arctic Cat (NASDAQ:ACAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.34. The firm earned $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.42 million. Arctic Cat had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%. Arctic Cat’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.
ACAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arctic Cat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arctic Cat from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arctic Cat in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Arctic Cat from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Arctic Cat in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arctic Cat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
Arctic Cat (NASDAQ:ACAT) opened at 13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. The firm’s market cap is $181.22 million. Arctic Cat has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $19.82.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Arctic Cat by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Arctic Cat by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in Arctic Cat by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arctic Cat by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arctic Cat by 5.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arctic Cat Company Profile
Arctic Cat Inc (Arctic Cat) designs, engineers, manufactures and markets snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and recreational off-highway vehicles (side-by-sides or ROVs), as well as related parts, garments and accessories (PG&A). The Company offers its products under the Arctic Cat and MotorFist brand names.
Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Cat Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Cat Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.