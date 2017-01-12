Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Position Increased by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 511,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 Holdings were worth $14,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 150.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 153,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 92,180 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings during the third quarter worth $335,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 8.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 13.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) opened at 29.90 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $1.20 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company earned $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.09 million. Q2 Holdings had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. Q2 Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.34) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Pacific Crest assumed coverage on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Q2 Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 8,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $269,001.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,626.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,398.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) to deliver a range of virtual banking services. The Company delivers virtual banking solutions across online, mobile, voice and tablet channels. The Company’s solutions are the point of interaction between its RCFI customers and their account holders.

