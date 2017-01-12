TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. William Blair also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America Corporation raised TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Nomura raised TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

WARNING: “Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Lifted by Analyst” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-td-ameritrade-holding-corporation-amtd-lifted-by-analyst/1150021.html.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) traded down 0.87% during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,071 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.60.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company earned $829 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.27 million. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 16.31%. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 144.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 1,194.0% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian M. Levitt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,459.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

