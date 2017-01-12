Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,861,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,093 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $81,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 71.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2,732.4% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 345,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after buying an additional 333,244 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,003,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,766,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) opened at 44.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.27. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $47.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.57%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.50 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.59.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 25,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $1,080,857.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 738,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,811,716.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is an energy holding company with operations located in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The Company is engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The Company’s business consists of two segments, including Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power LLC (Power).

