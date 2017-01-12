Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 62,960 Shares of 8×8 Inc (EGHT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,960 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of 8×8 worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in 8×8 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 2,037,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in 8×8 by 5.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,130,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,127,000 after buying an additional 115,925 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in 8×8 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE boosted its position in 8×8 by 38.4% in the third quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 1,335,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in 8×8 during the second quarter worth $383,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) traded up 3.01% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,036 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.39 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. 8×8 Inc has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. 8×8 had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company earned $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8 Inc will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8×8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded 8×8 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of 8×8 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

About 8×8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

