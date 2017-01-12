Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Stake Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $28,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 96.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 156,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 76,873 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 242.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 195,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,745,000 after buying an additional 217,589 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 497,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after buying an additional 50,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 241,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) opened at 106.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average is $86.22. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.73. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post $9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.94.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Scott Sleyster sold 9,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $797,777.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides a range of financial products and services, including life insurance, annuities and investment management. The Company’s divisions include U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management Division; U.S.

