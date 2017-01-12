Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Position Maintained by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO maintained its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $718,824,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,590,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,166,000 after buying an additional 90,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 5,411,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,051,000 after buying an additional 92,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,089,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,060,000 after buying an additional 224,380 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,934,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,008,000 after buying an additional 96,488 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) traded down 2.13% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.22. 2,302,621 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post $9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

WARNING: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/prudential-financial-inc-pru-position-maintained-by-bedrijfstakpensioenfonds-voor-de-media-pno/1150567.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. FBR & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.94.

In related news, insider Scott Sleyster sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $797,777.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides a range of financial products and services, including life insurance, annuities and investment management. The Company’s divisions include U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management Division; U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.