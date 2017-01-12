Progressive Corporation (The) (PGR) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.77% from the stock’s previous close.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) traded down 1.07% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.08. 163,215 shares of the company were exchanged. Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96.

Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company earned $6.05 billion during the quarter. Progressive Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.31%. Progressive Corporation (The)’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progressive Corporation will post $1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive Corporation (The) news, insider Valerie A. Krasowski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $375,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) during the fourth quarter valued at $1,619,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 19.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 22.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,123,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after buying an additional 206,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

